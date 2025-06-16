Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory as downpour batter city; local trains, metro affected

Mumbai was battered by incessant rains on Monday inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic, local train services. The heavy downpour also prompted IndiGo, SpiceJet to issue travel advisories.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

IndiGo travel advisory Following the heavy downpour that led to waterlogging and low visibility, IndiGo urged passengers to keep a tab on the flight status and allow for extra time for baggage.

SpiceJet issues travel advisory SpiceJet also stated that all departures, arrivals and consequential flights might get affected due to the inclement weather conditions in Mumbai, and urged flyers to check the flight status.

Trains delayed; Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova metro disrupted Places across Mumbai and its suburbs experienced continuous rainfall, with occasional heavy downpours leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas.

In the afternoon, metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were briefly disrupted after a plastic sheet fell onto the overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

People walk through the heavy rain, at Fort area in Mumbai

"The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One stated on X.

Suburban train services on both the Central and Western Railway lines were also running behind schedule. Some commuters reported delays of 20 to 30 minutes on Central Railway trains during the morning rush hour.

Monsoon rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra Monsoon rains on Monday covered almost entire western state of Maharashtra and entered into neighbouring Gujarat and central state of Madhya Pradesh, one official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.