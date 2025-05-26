Mumbai rains wreak havoc: BMC premises at Nana Chowk waterlogged as heavy downpour cripples city

Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging at BMC's Nana Chowk premises due to heavy rains, disrupting commuters and exposing ongoing infrastructure issues despite BMC's assurances of being monsoon-ready

Published26 May 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Following incessant rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday, Birham Municipal Corporations (BMC)’s premises at Nana Chowk, Grant Road, were also hit by waterlogging.

 The flooding disrupted commuters and highlighted persistent infrastructure shortcomings—despite the civic body’s repeated claims of being monsoon-ready, reported Mid-Day.

