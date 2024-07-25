Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Palghar closed today as IMD issues orange alert

The Palghar Collector's Office announced that all schools and colleges in the district will be closed today due to IMD's orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for heavy showers on Thursday, July 25, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Pune. Sindhudug, another Konkan district in Maharashtra, is on yellow alert.

The IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai today and tomorrow states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.” The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for financial capital

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Vile Parle and the Western Express Highway showed commuters making their way through the downpours. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall.