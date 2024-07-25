Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Palghar closed today as IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Palghar closed today as IMD issues orange alert

Livemint

  • Schools and colleges in Palghar are closed today as IMD issued orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains: Pedestrians walk on the road amid heavy rains. (PTI Photo)

The Palghar Collector's Office announced that all schools and colleges in the district will be closed today due to IMD's orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for heavy showers on Thursday, July 25, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri, and Pune. Sindhudug, another Konkan district in Maharashtra, is on yellow alert.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai today and tomorrow states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places." The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Vile Parle and the Western Express Highway showed commuters making their way through the downpours. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall.

As per the BMC, Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3.50 AM today. The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres).

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.