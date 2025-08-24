Mumbai rains set to return – will the city relive last week’s nightmare?

After a short break in heavy downpours, Mumbai is once again expected to receive heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning that fresh spells of rain are likely to lash the city starting Tuesday.

The financial capital, which witnessed relatively calmer weather over the weekend, had seen intense rainfall for several days last week. The showers had brought large parts of the city to a standstill with waterlogging, traffic jams, and delays in local train services.

According to IMD, the upcoming spell could bring moderate to heavy showers in several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, which means the coming rains are not expected to be as intense as last week.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for light rain today in Thane, Raigad, Satara, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Beed, and Nanded districts.

The Week Ahead: Cloudy Skies, Showers, and Heavy Rain Alert 22–25 August: Mumbai will experience mostly cloudy skies with moderate rain. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 30°C, dipping to 25–26°C at night.

26 August: The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert, forecasting widespread showers across the city.

27–28 August: Rainy conditions will persist midweek, though without any formal warning. Temperatures will ease slightly, ranging between 28°C and 25°C.

Commuters Advised Caution With heavy rainfall predicted from Tuesday, Mumbaikars may once again encounter waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays in train services. The IMD alert urges citizens to plan their travel carefully and follow real-time updates.