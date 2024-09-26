Mumbai rains today: Trains, flights delayed in financial capital; subways submerged | Top updates

Mumbai rains today: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the financial capital as waterlogging, inclement weather conditions, and submerged subways disrupted road, rail and air traffic, bringing normal life to a standstill.

LTT - HW Superfast Express with train number 12171 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update. In addition to several other trains, LTT-GKP Special Express with train number 05326 has been rescheduled and will be running late.