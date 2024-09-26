Mumbai rains today: Trains, flights delayed in financial capital; subways submerged | Top updates

Mumbai rains today: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the financial capital as waterlogging, inclement weather conditions, and submerged subways disrupted road, rail and air traffic, bringing normal life to a standstill.
Here are top ten updates about Mumbai rains:
LTT - HW Superfast Express with train number 12171 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update. In addition to several other trains, LTT-GKP Special Express with train number 05326 has been rescheduled and will be running late.
Air India, Akasa Air, Vistara and IndiGo also warned of likely disruption and delays in flight operations due to heavy rains.
