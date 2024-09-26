Mumbai rains today: Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city, and the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory for vehicles about routes to take and avoid as several subways were submerged in knee-deep waters.
Mumbai rains today: Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the financial capital as waterlogging, inclement weather conditions, and submerged subways disrupted road, rail and air traffic, bringing normal life to a standstill.
Here are top ten updates about Mumbai rains:
According to ANI report, Mumbai's local train services on the Harbour line resumed after the water level receded. The Central Railway said in a statment, “Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm," ANI quoted Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of Central Railway as saying. Even though the local trains are running, commuters must take note that there might be some delay, the statement said.
Waterlogging was reported at several parts of the city, and the Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory for vehicles about routes to take and avoid as several subways were submerged in knee-deep waters. The Marine Lines and Chunabhatti Railway stations, the Hanuman Temple at Chembur, and a number of places across the city were waterlogged amid the red alert issued by the IMD.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert, predicting heavy rains in Palghar and Nasik on September 26. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar and Pune districts. As per the IMD's Mumbai forecast, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds" are expected at isolated places.
A rain-related indent surfaced on Wednesday night at the Mumbra by-pass road as a landslide occurred following heavy rains. According to Fire Officer Swapnil Sarnobat, the department received information about the incident around 9:30 pm. Rescue teams rushed to the spot to remove rocks from the road.
Eastern Express Highway bore witness to heavy traffic snarls. Mumbai traffic Police warned against waterlogging at Andheri and Malad Subways, Sakhar Panchayat and Hundmata.
Visuals below show heavy rainfall lashing Marine Lines station.
CSMT- Pune Indrayani Express with train number 22105 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update.
LTT - HW Superfast Express with train number 12171 has been rescheduled and will be running late as per latest update. In addition to several other trains, LTT-GKP Special Express with train number 05326 has been rescheduled and will be running late.
Mumbai Police warned against heavy rain, thunder and lightning and urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors amid IMD's red alert until 8:30 am today.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SpiceJet warned passengers against flight delays. “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said in a statement.
Air India, Akasa Air, Vistara and IndiGo also warned of likely disruption and delays in flight operations due to heavy rains.