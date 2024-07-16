Mumbai rains: Vistara Airlines issues travel advisory amid orange alert for heavy rains, ’Flights to and from airport..’

Vistara Airlines on Tuesday, July 16 issued a travel advisory for passengers amid an 'orange alert' for heavy showers today. Vistara Airlines intimated passengers against delays due to inclement weather and advised passengers “to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Vistara Airlines stated, “Flights to and from Mumbai may be impacted due to bad weather. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC)-Mumbai issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Satara and Kolhapur. In its weather report, RMC stated, “Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places." The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to settle around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Raigad is on a red alert for heavy showers.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide warning of waves measuring 3.18 metre that will possibly occur around 6:56 pm today.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed one team each at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vasai (Palghar district), Thane, Mahad, Khed, Chiplun, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Satara amid heavy showers. In addition to this, three teams were deployed in Andheri and one team in Nagpur.

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the financial capital, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The authorities had to restrict traffic movement, cancel and reschedule trains and shut the Andheri subway amid waterlogging. Moreover, heavy rains left the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport inundated a few days ago.

Adding to the woes of Mumbai residents is the rising water level in Kamwari River in Thane's Bhiwandi area. As a result water encroached the houses of people living near the banks. Knee-deep water filled the houses of people living in the Sultania Gali slum area near the Kamwari River in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall on Sunday. This left many displaced after water level in the river hovered around danger mark.