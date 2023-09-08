The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine Maharashtra districts for today i.e. on 8 September. As per RMC Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in the city. Water logging in low-lying areas of the city is expected to result in a nominal delay in the operation of Mumbai's local train operations.

According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday. In its latest local weather forecast, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs in the next twenty-four hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the city can range between 32 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. As per BMC, The total water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water reached 90.37 percent till 6am on 7 September.

Moreover, IMD in a post on X also said that Western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat will face heavy rains during the next 3 days.

"Western #MadhyaPradesh, #Maharashtra & #Gujarat to Face Heavy Downpour in next 3 days," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Apart from this, the weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall with moderate to severe thunderstorms in several parts of India.

"Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightening over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh #SouthBihar, #northMaharashtra, #GujaratRegion, #MadhyaPradesh, #Odisha, #GangeticWestBengal, #Jharkhand, #Assam & #Meghalaya, #Nagaland, #Manipur, #Mizoram, #Tripura during night time," the IMD said in a string of posts on 'X'.

Weather forecast for West India

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathawada on 7th & 8th September; over Konkan & Goa during 7th & 11th September; over Madhya Maharashtra during 7th-9th September and over Gujarat Region on 7th , 08th & 09th September.