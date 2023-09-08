Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE Maharashtra districts today. Check forecast here1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in nine Maharashtra districts, including Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine Maharashtra districts for today i.e. on 8 September. As per RMC Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of the state.