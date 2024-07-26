Mumbai rains wreak havoc amid orange alert across ‘maximum city’; traffic advisory, flight & local train status here

Mumbai Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 7:00 am suggesting “moderate spells of rain” at isolated places during the next 3-4 hours. Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Mumbai districts and ghat areas of Pune and Satara will feel the impact of the predicted downpours. An orange alert has been already declared for Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said, “the weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024.”

The civic body further urged parents to rely only on official information from BMC and not believe in any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays.

Central Railways cancelled a number of trains following heavy rains that disrupted operations due to waterlogging. Train numbers 12124, 12126 and 12127 stand cancelled today.

Due to heavy rains and increased water levels in various rivers following trains are cancelled. Following trains cancelled

12123 and 12124

12125 and 12126

12128 and 12127

Passengers are requested to kindly note and plan their travel accordingly.

In view of the inclement weather conditions, IndiGo Airlines, in a post on X, said, “We hope you understand that weather-related delays are beyond our control.” It urged passengers to “keep enough travel time in hand” and plan travel to the airport accordingly in the wake of road blockages due to waterlogging.

Air India on Thursday offered full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for confirmed bookings. In a post on X, it said, “Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights.”

In the late hours of July 25, Akasa Air posted, "Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, we request you to reach the airport well in time, as water logging may slow down traffic movement. The Airlines further urged passengers to check flight status before departure for the airport.

SpiceJet also took to X and stated “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.”

CPRO Central Railways Swapnil Dhanraj Nila on July 25 noted that loco pilots have to decrease the speed of the trains due to obstruction in visibility during rains which causes delays.

“Municipal corporation, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGA) have warned people not to come out but only in an emergency situation as there was a red alert in place,” ANI quoted the CPRO as saying.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in a post on X stated, “ Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph very likely.”

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation also issued a notice on Thursday announcing the closure of schools and colleges for July 26. Schools in Pune will also be shut.