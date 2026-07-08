Mumbai receives more rain in a week than Delhi gets in a year, nears Bengaluru's annual total

Mumbai received as much rainfall between 30 June and 6 July as several major Indian cities typically record in an entire year. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded 882.6 mm of rain, while Santacruz received 988.8 mm during the seven-day period.

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The Times of India reported that the rainfall exceeded the average annual totals for Delhi (around 774 mm) and Pune, while nearly matching Bengaluru's annual average. Colaba alone received rainfall equivalent to 113% of Delhi's average annual rainfall in a single week.

Mumbai also witnessed some of its wettest July days in recent years amid intense downpours.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much rainfall did Mumbai receive in the first week of July? ⌵ Mumbai recorded between 882.6 mm and 988.8 mm of rainfall from 30 June to 6 July, surpassing the annual totals of several major Indian cities. 2 What impact did the heavy rains have on traffic in Delhi? ⌵ Heavy rains in Delhi led to severe traffic congestion, with the Traffic Police identifying 169 waterlogging-prone locations and deploying additional personnel to manage the situation. 3 Why did the IMD downgrade Mumbai's weather alert from orange to yellow? ⌵ The weather alert for Mumbai was downgraded from orange to yellow as the intensity of rainfall eased, indicating a reduction in immediate weather threats. 4 What preparations did the Delhi Traffic Police make to handle waterlogging ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police activated a monsoon preparedness plan, deploying extra personnel and installing water pumps at waterlogging hotspots to manage traffic disruptions. 5 What is the forecast for rainfall in India following the first week of July? ⌵ The IMD forecasted that the southwest monsoon would cover the entire country, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected in various regions over the next few days.

A civic official, Ashwini Bhide, told the Times of India that while the administration had seen media reports of waterlogging at several locations, including outside actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, those visuals did not fully reflect the ground situation. He added that the civic body was monitoring vulnerable locations in real time through its disaster control room.

Rainfall intensity eased on Tuesday, prompting the IMD to downgrade Mumbai's alert from orange to yellow. Between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, Colaba recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz received 6.1 mm. Moderate rainfall is expected over the city in the coming days.

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Delhi Identifies 169 Waterlogging Hotspots Meanwhile, after two days of heavy rain caused widespread traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police identified 169 waterlogging-prone locations across the national capital and activated its monsoon preparedness plan, according to the Hindustan Times.

A senior police officer said traffic was severely affected on key stretches, including ITO, Rohtak Road, NH-48, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh, and Shadipur, as persistent rain slowed traffic.

The officer said the department had completed advanced preparations by identifying locations that frequently experience waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks. Additional personnel have been deployed at these hotspots to manage traffic and respond quickly to water accumulation.

According to the report, the Delhi Traffic Police is also coordinating closely with civic agencies responsible for drainage and road maintenance. Fixed water pumps have been installed at vulnerable locations, while mobile pumping units have been kept on standby wherever needed.

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Monsoon set to cover entire country According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage across the country.

The weather agency also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Assam and Meghalaya on 8 July.

Monsoon Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. News Home Mumbai receives more rain in a week than Delhi gets in a year, nears Bengaluru's annual total