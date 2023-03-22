Mumbai is home to 66 billionaires, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, a ranking of the US-Dollar billionaires in India. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. While New Delhi has 39 billionaires, Bengaluru stands in the third position with 21 billionaires.

A total of 24 Indian cities/towns have “produced" 187 billionaires. Based on the number of cities from which the billionaires hail, India has been ranked at sixth in the world.

Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru have featured amongst the top 25 global cities producing the most number of billionaires in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

In a press release, Harun said that the global ranks of Indians in M3M Hurun Global Rich List is swelling at the fastest pace. For instance, Gautam Adani & family has gained more than 437 ranks over the last 10 years. The table below gives a snapshot of Indians in M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023.