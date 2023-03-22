Mumbai reigns supreme with 66 billionaires; Delhi, Bengaluru follow1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Mumbai is followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. While New Delhi has 39 billionaires, Bengaluru stands at the third position with 21 billionaires
Mumbai is home to 66 billionaires, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, a ranking of the US-Dollar billionaires in India. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. While New Delhi has 39 billionaires, Bengaluru stands in the third position with 21 billionaires.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×