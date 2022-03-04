Mumbai reports zero deaths for eighth consecutive day in a row

Mumbai reports zero deaths for eighth consecutive day in a row1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- The city reported 78 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours
Mumbai did not report any Covid death for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, but recorded 78 new cases of the infection, according to daily health bulletin by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new cases are almost the same as was reported on Thursday, when city recorded 78 cases and zero deaths.
The city recorded 127 recoveries, that brought down the number of active cases to 600.
