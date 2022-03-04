Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai reports zero deaths for eighth consecutive day in a row

Mumbai reports zero deaths for eighth consecutive day in a row

Covid cases in Mumbai
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The city reported 78 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours

Mumbai did not report any Covid death for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, but recorded 78 new cases of the infection, according to daily health bulletin by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new cases are almost the same as was reported on Thursday, when city recorded 78 cases and zero deaths. 

The city recorded 127 recoveries, that brought down the number of active cases to 600.  

