Maharashtra capital Mumbai announced revised Covid-19 guidelines on Tuesday. Most Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has been relaxed.

Here's are the new guidelines:

- Night curfew has also been lifted in the metropolis

- Other places including beaches, gardens, and tourist spots will be functional as per normal timings with limited capacity.

- Restaurants, theatres, swimming pools, amusement theme and water parks can now remain open with a 50% capacity.

- Weddings are now allowed guests up to 25% of the capacity in open grounds and banquet halls, or 200 guests, whichever is lower.

- Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with half the capacity of the venue.

- Weekly bazars can also remain open as per normal timing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday as daily count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after 27 December last year, while 11 more patients die due to the infection, the city civic body said.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the BMC said in a bulletin.

In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, BMC data showed.

On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, when Mumbai had logged 809 cases and three fatalities.

The city's positivity rate dipped to 2.10 per cent from 2.25 per cent a day ago. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.