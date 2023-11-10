A road accident in Mumbai resulted in the death of three people, including two women, after a speeding Toyota Innova collided with multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

In Mumbai, three people including two women were killed in a road accident. A speeding Toyota Innova hit multiple cars on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link injuring six others reported police on November 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police official said two of the injured are in serious condition.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) from Zone 9, Krishnakant Upadhyay, said the Innova initially hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres before the toll booth. The toll booth is at the Bandra end of the sea link on the northbound lane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DCP further said, "The driver of the Innova tried to escape from the spot and sped away. As the vehicle reached the toll booth, it rammed into many cars, leaving nine people injured. Later, three of them were declared dead."

Among all six of the injured people, two of them are in serious condition including the driver of the Innova. All of them are receiving treatment, the DCP said.

Toyota Innova hit five vehicles in the accident on the sea link. The official said that at the time of the accident, a total of seven people including the driver were travelling in the Innova.

A case has been registered against the driver of the Innova car under section 304 (2) of IPC on the basis of preliminary information. The accused was identified as Mohammed Sarfaraz Shaikh reported Mumbai Police while further investigations are underway.

