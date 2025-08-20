Mumbai schools closed today due to heavy rainfall? Check latest update

Mumbai: As heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Maharashtra, educational institutions in Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala have been instructed to remain shut on Thursday. However, schools and colleges in Mumbai are expected to operate as usual, as the BMC has not declared a holiday for today.

Continuous rainfall has brought normal life to a standstill across Maharashtra.

Mumbai Rains The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Maharashtra’s capital city has been reeling under intense showers since Saturday. The heavy downpour has brought the city’s life to a halt.

According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till August 21, Thursday. However, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Flight Operations Flights are expected to be affected as heavy rainfall is likely to lash Mumbai again today.

Local Train Status Services of local trains are also expected to be impacted. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Why is Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall? As per a report by HT, heavy rainfall was caused due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and also due to the strengthening of monsoon winds.

Maharashtra Rains Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, have been receiving heavy rainfall for the past four days, paralysing most parts of the state, especially the financial capital of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which are currently under Red Alert.