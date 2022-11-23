Mumbai sees 1 death, 13 fresh measles cases; taking tally to 233: BMC

Mumbai in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded one death and 13 fresh cases of measles, a viral disease, taking the city’s total tally to 233, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While 13 new cases of measles were reported, as many as 30 new patients were admitted to civic or state-run hospitals in Mumbai. Twenty-two people have been discharged, the BMC said in a release.

