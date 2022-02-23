OPEN APP
Home / News / Mumbai sees 168 Covid cases in 24 hours; active tally at 1,228
Two days afterreporting less than 100 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai on Wednesday added 168 patients to its tally and recorded zero fresh fatalities due to the infection, the health department said. 

The active tally in the city stood at 1,228.

The caseload in the metropolis now stands at 10,55,960 and the death toll due to the virus is 16,690. 

With 96 Covid-19 cases, Monday was the lowest since April, 2020, just a month after the pandemic began nationwide. Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave of the pandemic.

