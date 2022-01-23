Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Sunday registered 2,550 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. This was the fourth day in a row that daily Covid-19 cases dropped in India's financial capital.

Active Covid-19 cases is the city is now at 19,808. The positivity rate in Mumbai was also down to 7.15% from 10% a day ago and 30% on 7 January.

The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84% or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalised of whom 40 are on oxygen support. The percentage of occupied beds out of the total beds available in Mumbai is 10.6%.

With 231 Covid-19 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.

Around 49,895 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the day. The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,31,225.

