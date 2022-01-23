Mumbai sees 2,550 new Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 7%1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- The positivity rate in Mumbai was also down to 7.15% from 10% a day ago and 30% on 7 January
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Sunday registered 2,550 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. This was the fourth day in a row that daily Covid-19 cases dropped in India's financial capital.
Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Sunday registered 2,550 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. This was the fourth day in a row that daily Covid-19 cases dropped in India's financial capital.
Active Covid-19 cases is the city is now at 19,808. The positivity rate in Mumbai was also down to 7.15% from 10% a day ago and 30% on 7 January.
Active Covid-19 cases is the city is now at 19,808. The positivity rate in Mumbai was also down to 7.15% from 10% a day ago and 30% on 7 January.
The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.
The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.
A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84% or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalised of whom 40 are on oxygen support. The percentage of occupied beds out of the total beds available in Mumbai is 10.6%.
A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84% or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalised of whom 40 are on oxygen support. The percentage of occupied beds out of the total beds available in Mumbai is 10.6%.
With 231 Covid-19 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.
With 231 Covid-19 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.
Around 49,895 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the day. The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,31,225.
Around 49,895 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the day. The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,31,225.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!