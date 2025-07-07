Mumbai shocker! Raj Thackeray's MNS leader's drunk son rams car into Rajshree More's vehicle, abuses her | Viral video

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray-led MNS party leader Javed Sheikh's son Rahil Javed Sheikh, is facing a FIR after he allegedly misbehaved with Marathi social media influencer and actress Rajshree More, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Mumbai police said Rahil Javed Sheikh was detained for medical examination, and that his car was also taken into custody for further investigation, officials told news wire ANI.

Rajshree More, a Marathi social media influencer, and also actor Rakhi Sawant's close friend, shared a video of the incident on her Instagram handle.

In the video, the accused MNS worker Rahil Javed Sheikh appears half-naked.

What led to the argument The video, which was soon went viral, shows that Rahil Javed Shaikh hit the influencer's car. After the collision, Rahil got out of his vehicle and had a heated argument with Rajshree.

It was not just the altercation with Rajshree More, the situation escalated further after the MNS leader's son also got into an argument with the cops.

‘Go and tell the cops…’ At one point, the accused, Rahil Javed Sheikh was also seen charging at Rajshree, daring her to lodge a police complaint.

"Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens," the MNS leader's son could be seen saying in Marathi.

Rajshree also shared the photo of the FIR that was lodged against the accused later. She also claimed that MNS workers and supporters were targeting her because of her recent comments on the local Marathi population and the Marathi language imposition row.

Rajshree More being ‘targeted' by MNS workers? Rajshree More recently made it to the headlines after she shared a video on social media making controversial comments about the local Maharashtrian community.

In the video, she claimed that local Marathi community's condition could worsen if migrants left the city. She also questioned the efforts to enforce the Marathi language on the state's residents and argued that local Marathi people should instead be motivated to work harder.

Following Rajshree More's claims, MNS workers from Versova lodged a complaint against the influencer at the Oshiwara police station.

Given the series of incidents, and backlash over the same, Rajshree eventually publicly apologised and had removed the controversial video.