Mumbai: Stampede-like situation as thousands turn up for Air India’s walk-in interviews in Kalina | Viral video

A massive crowd of job seekers gathered for a walk-in interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday, resulting in chaos. Videos circulating on social media show thousands of people rushing towards the interview center, with some even climbing vehicles and trees to reach the center more quickly.

This is Mumbai's Kalina, where a massive crowd of job seekers emerged as the Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The situation soon went out of control and the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area. #Mumbai #AIAirportServices pic.twitter.com/vZoLDf40iz

The company said in its notification: “AI Airport Services Ltd (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIASL) wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years) which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies are indicative and may vary as per the operational requirement.”