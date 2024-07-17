Mumbai: Stampede-like situation as thousands turn up for Air India’s walk-in interviews in Kalina | Viral video

Job seekers gather in chaos at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai for walk-in interviews, leading to potential stampede. Company opens 2,216 vacancies for handyman posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis with possibility of renewal based on performance.

First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:12 AM IST
The Air India Airport Services had opened walk-in interviews for 2,216 vacancies for the post of a handyman.
A massive crowd of job seekers gathered for a walk-in interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday, resulting in chaos. Videos circulating on social media show thousands of people rushing towards the interview center, with some even climbing vehicles and trees to reach the center more quickly.

Amid the rush, authorities had to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

 

The Air India Airport Services had opened walk-in interviews for 2,216 vacancies for the post of a handyman.

The company said in its notification: “AI Airport Services Ltd (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIASL) wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years) which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies are indicative and may vary as per the operational requirement.”

It added, “The reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the appointment time.”

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:12 AM IST
