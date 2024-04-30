The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha has alleged that stones were pelted at his campaign rally in Mankhurd-Deonar area of Mumbai, on Monday.

Kotecha claimed that this was the third incident in which stones were pelted at his election rally by rivals.

"In fear of loosing the elections, opponents have stooped to a low level by attacking women also," Kotecha posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A post on BJP Mumbai North East's Facebook page alleged that a BJP functionary, Niharika Khondalay, was injured.

The post charged that throwing stones and tearing posters by rivals prove that the Mihir Kotecha is getting a great response from the voters.

Kotecha, who replaced sitting BJP MP Manoj Kotak as the Mahayuti candidate from the constituency, is contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi's Sanjay Dina Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his plans for the constituency, Mihir Kotecha said, "I want to give them fresh air by shutting down the dumping ground. I also want to stop all illegal activities in Mankhurd and Govandi with the support of my opponents."

