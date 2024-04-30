Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / BJP's Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha says stones pelted at his poll rally in Govandi
BackBack

BJP's Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha says stones pelted at his poll rally in Govandi

Livemint

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha has slammed the opposition over the alleged stone pelting incident at his campaign rally in Mankhurd-Deonar area of Mumbai. He claimed it was the third incident of stone-pelting on his rally.

Mihir Kotecha during a campaign rally.Premium
Mihir Kotecha during a campaign rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha has alleged that stones were pelted at his campaign rally in Mankhurd-Deonar area of Mumbai, on Monday.

Kotecha claimed that this was the third incident in which stones were pelted at his election rally by rivals.

"In fear of loosing the elections, opponents have stooped to a low level by attacking women also," Kotecha posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A post on BJP Mumbai North East's Facebook page alleged that a BJP functionary, Niharika Khondalay, was injured.

The post charged that throwing stones and tearing posters by rivals prove that the Mihir Kotecha is getting a great response from the voters.

Also Read: 'They cannot ruin my Mumbai', thunders Aaditya Thackeray as 300-year-old tree is chopped

Kotecha, who replaced sitting BJP MP Manoj Kotak as the Mahayuti candidate from the constituency, is contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi's Sanjay Dina Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his plans for the constituency, Mihir Kotecha said, "I want to give them fresh air by shutting down the dumping ground. I also want to stop all illegal activities in Mankhurd and Govandi with the support of my opponents."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue