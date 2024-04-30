BJP's Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha says stones pelted at his poll rally in Govandi
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha has slammed the opposition over the alleged stone pelting incident at his campaign rally in Mankhurd-Deonar area of Mumbai. He claimed it was the third incident of stone-pelting on his rally.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha has alleged that stones were pelted at his campaign rally in Mankhurd-Deonar area of Mumbai, on Monday.
