Mumbai teen rams speeding Porsche into parked motorcycles in Bandra

A 19-year-old has been booked by Mumbai Police after the teenage boy rammed his speeding Porsche car into parked motorcycles in Bandra area.

A speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a teenage boy rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the incident near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk at 2:40 am after the accused, Dhruv Gupta, apparently lost his control at the wheel. The police also informed that nobody was injured in the incident.

The police also said that Prima facie shoed that five persons, including a woman, were present in the luxurious car, he said as reported by PTI.

The police charged Gupta with reckless and negligent driving and also sent his blood samples for testing to determine if he was intoxicated during the incident. Reports stated that Gupta is son of a prominent businessman.

After the accident, police took Dhruv to a hospital for his blood samples. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

