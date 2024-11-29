Hello User
Mumbai: THESE Bandra Kurla roads closed for Zomato Feed India Dua Lipa Concert | Details inside

Mumbai: THESE Bandra Kurla roads closed for Zomato Feed India Dua Lipa Concert | Details inside

Livemint

Mumbai: The Zomato Feed India Concert featuring Dua Lipa on Saturday will cause road closures near Bandra Kurla Complex. Check details

Mumbai: THESE Bandra Kurla roads closed for Zomato Feed India Dua Lipa Concert | Details inside

Mumbai: Several roads near Bandra Kurla Complex will be closed on Saturday, November 30 for the Zomato Feed India Concert, featuring international pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced from 1 pm until midnight. The concert, which will take place at the MMRDA ground, is expected to witness massive footfall.

Livemint brings you a comprehensive list on which roads to avoid, to ensure a smooth journey.

Dua Lipa concert: Which roads closed near Bandra Kurla

Vehicles heading towards Kurla from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be diverted and will not be allowed to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar and approaching Kurla will also face restrictions near Bharat Nagar Junction.

In addition, traffic from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Tower heading towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will be diverted and prohibited.

(more to come…)

