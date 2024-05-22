Mumbai: Water shortage alert! Two-day water cut in THESE areas—Is your area affected? Find the complete list here
The BMC notified that a 24-hour temporary water supply disruption would affect parts of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 21 announced a 24-hour temporary water supply disruption in some parts of the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, including Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund. The water supply cut will be effective from 11:30 am on May 24 until 11:30 am on May 25, reported Mid-Day.