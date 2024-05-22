The BMC notified that a 24-hour temporary water supply disruption would affect parts of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 21 announced a 24-hour temporary water supply disruption in some parts of the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, including Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund. The water supply cut will be effective from 11:30 am on May 24 until 11:30 am on May 25, reported Mid-Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, parts of N Ward, S Ward, and T Ward of the city will be affected due to the work of diverting an existing 1,200 mm diameter water main along Mulund Goregaon Link Road (GMLR).

Also read: Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Highlights: Maharashtra records 54% voter turnout, Mumbai South tally lowest. The section, which stretches from Fortis Hospital to Udyog Shetra in Mulund (West), T Ward, needs to be diverted as it is currently interfering with the foundation of the GMLR flyover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMC notification stated, “The BMC has also advised residents to store sufficient water for the duration of the shutdown and to use water cautiously. As a precautionary measure, citizens are urged to boil and filter water for the next four to five days after the supply is restored to ensure safety."

Here's the complete list of areas that the water supply disruption will impact.

Normal water supply time: From 3:30 pm to 11:30 am

Impact: Water supply will be disrupted on May 25

S Ward: Affected areas: Nahur (East), Bhandup (East), Kanjur (East), Tagore Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar (Vikhroli East, buildings 1 to 32 and 203 to 217) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Normal water supply time: From 3:30 am to 11:30 am

Impact: Water supply will be disrupted on May 25

S Ward: Affected areas: Mulund-Goregaon Junction Road Complex, CEAT Tire Road Complex, Sonapur Traffic Divya Complex, Subhashnagar, M.M.R.D Vasahat, Gaon Road, Dutt Mandir Marg, Anjana Estate, Shastri Nagar, Usha Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Sonapur, Gavdevi Marg, Jangal Mangal Marg, Lake Marg, Draksha Bagh, Kaju Tekdi, Janta Market, Tank Road Complex, Maharashtra Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Quarry Marg, Pratapnagar Marg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Normal water supply time: From 5:00 am to 10:00 am

Impact: Water supply will be disrupted on May 25

Normal water supply time: 24 x 7 hours

Impact: Water supply will be disrupted from 11:30 am on May 24 till 11:30 am on May 25

