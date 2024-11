The Mumbai Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory for commuters today, i.e. November 14 due to a public meeting organised at Dadar's Shivaji Park by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This event is being held ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the advisory, the restrctions will be in place from 10 am to 11 pm. In its advisory, the traffic police has outlined areas with parking restrictions, alternate routes, and instructions for those attending the rally.

NO Parking on THESE roads: 1. S.V.S.Road From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction.

2. Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. Entire M. B. Raut Marg, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar, 5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

7. L. J. Road: From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. N. C. Kelkar Rood From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji park, Dadar.

9. T. IL Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Juntion to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Rood: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East)

11. Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai road, Matanga (East)

12. Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road: From Sealink road to J. K. Kapur Chwak upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.