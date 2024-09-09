In the wake of the ongoing Mount Mary Fair, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a road and travel advisory for commuters effective until 11:59 PM on September 16. The event is taking place in Bandra. The traffic restrictions came into force on September 8 at 12:01 AM.
In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “Mount Mary Yatra is organized from September 8 to September 16. Due to this, there is a possibility of traffic congestion in the Mount Mary area and other roads of Bandra traffic division.”
Below are the closed routes and diversions to be followed on September 9 and over the next seven days.
Furthermore, parking restrictions will be implemented on both sides of various roads until 11:00 PM on September 16th. The affected streets are Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road, Mt. Carmel Road, Chapel Road, St. John Baptista Road, St. Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, and Paul Road.
Commuters must take note of the advisory and plan their journey keeping in mind road closures, traffic regulations, restricted areas and alternate routes for travel. For further information refer to the official traffic advisory.
