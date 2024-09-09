In the wake of the ongoing Mount Mary Fair, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a road and travel advisory for commuters effective until 11:59 PM on September 16. The event is taking place in Bandra. The traffic restrictions came into force on September 8 at 12:01 AM.

In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “Mount Mary Yatra is organized from September 8 to September 16. Due to this, there is a possibility of traffic congestion in the Mount Mary area and other roads of Bandra traffic division.”

Below are the closed routes and diversions to be followed on September 9 and over the next seven days.

Except for local residents with authorised car passes and emergency vehicles, the following routes will remain closed for all vehicles between 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on the aforementioned days. Traffic movement on Mount Mary Road will be restricted for non-residents, but residents with car passes will be permitted to ply. Traffic on Kane Road will function as a one-way till BJ Road from its junction with Mount Mary Road. However, vehicles approaching from BJ Road will not be allowed to take this route.

Pereira Road will operate as one-way from East to West. Meanwhile, entry from BJ Road will be restricted.

Vehicular movement will be completely restricted on St. John Baptista Road, except for residents with special passes.

The right turn from Chapel Road to Veronika Road*at Carmel Church will be blocked to all vehicles.

Parking guide for commuters during Mount Mary Fair Furthermore, parking restrictions will be implemented on both sides of various roads until 11:00 PM on September 16th. The affected streets are Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road, Mt. Carmel Road, Chapel Road, St. John Baptista Road, St. Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, and Paul Road.