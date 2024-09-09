Hello User
Business News/ News / Mumbai Traffic alert! Police issues advisory for Mount Mary Fair in Bandra till September 16. Details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory due to Mount Mary Fair, informing about road closures and parking restrictions on various roads until September 16. 

In light of the Mount Mary Fair, traffic restrictions will be in place in Mount Mary area and other roads of Bandra traffic division.

In the wake of the ongoing Mount Mary Fair, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a road and travel advisory for commuters effective until 11:59 PM on September 16. The event is taking place in Bandra. The traffic restrictions came into force on September 8 at 12:01 AM.

In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “Mount Mary Yatra is organized from September 8 to September 16. Due to this, there is a possibility of traffic congestion in the Mount Mary area and other roads of Bandra traffic division."

Below are the closed routes and diversions to be followed on September 9 and over the next seven days.

  1. Traffic movement on Mount Mary Road will be restricted for non-residents, but residents with car passes will be permitted to ply.
  2. Traffic on Kane Road will function as a one-way till BJ Road from its junction with Mount Mary Road. However, vehicles approaching from BJ Road will not be allowed to take this route.

  • Pereira Road will operate as one-way from East to West. Meanwhile, entry from BJ Road will be restricted.
  • Vehicular movement will be completely restricted on St. John Baptista Road, except for residents with special passes.
  • The right turn from Chapel Road to Veronika Road*at Carmel Church will be blocked to all vehicles.

Parking guide for commuters during Mount Mary Fair

Furthermore, parking restrictions will be implemented on both sides of various roads until 11:00 PM on September 16th. The affected streets are Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Hill Road, Mt. Carmel Road, Chapel Road, St. John Baptista Road, St. Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, and Paul Road.

Commuters must take note of the advisory and plan their journey keeping in mind road closures, traffic regulations, restricted areas and alternate routes for travel. For further information refer to the official traffic advisory.

