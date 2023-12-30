Mumbai traffic police issues advisory ahead of New Year 2024; From Juhu Beach to Adam Street. Check restrictions here
Mumbai traffic police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of New Year celebrations, covering areas near Juhu Beach. Road closures and diversions will be in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.
Mumbai traffic police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year celebrations to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on the festive occasion. The regulatory and prohibitory orders covers areas and roads near Juhu Beach that mentions road closures and diversions.
Also read: Happy New Year 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your family and friends
As per another traffic advisory certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6 pm of December 31 until 6 am of January 1. The advisory mentions that certain routes will remain closed for traffic that include NS Road North Bound, Adam Street, P Ramchandani Marg, KS Dhariya Chowk, Madamcama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Vinay K Shah Marg. Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes given in the advisory.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!