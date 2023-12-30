Mumbai traffic police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of New Year celebrations to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on the festive occasion. The regulatory and prohibitory orders covers areas and roads near Juhu Beach that mentions road closures and diversions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The orders will come into effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1. Mumbai traffic police in an official statement on Friday said, "Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," reported ANI.

The official statement by the traffic police further read, "There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs."

No Parking will be available for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W) and from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W). No Parking will be available at the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), as per the official statement.

As per another traffic advisory certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 6 pm of December 31 until 6 am of January 1. The advisory mentions that certain routes will remain closed for traffic that include NS Road North Bound, Adam Street, P Ramchandani Marg, KS Dhariya Chowk, Madamcama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Vinay K Shah Marg. Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes given in the advisory.

(With inputs from ANI)

