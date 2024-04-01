Mumbai Traffic update: Advisory for commuters as PM Modi to address ‘90th year of RBI’ event in the city today
Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for PM Modi's visit on 1 April, changing traffic pattern till 2 pm. PM to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI. FM Nirmala Sitharaman also to speak.
The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled visit today i.e. on 1 April. According to the advisory, the changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern from 7 am to 2 pm today. PM Modi is set to address will address a ceremony marking “90 years of the Reserve Bank of India." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be address the event.