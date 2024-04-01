The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled visit today i.e. on 1 April. According to the advisory, the changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern from 7 am to 2 pm today. PM Modi is set to address will address a ceremony marking “90 years of the Reserve Bank of India." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be address the event.

Shaktikanda Das on 90 years of RBI

In a post on X, the RBI Governor wrote, “RBI enters its 90th year today. It has emerged as an institution which stands for stability, trust and growth. Many congratulations to the entire Team RBI, past and present for making this possible. Let us continue the journey with even greater dedication."

Mumbai Traffic advisory

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a list of places where parking will be restricted till 2 pm today. It stated that roads including Shahid Bhagatsing Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road, Madam Cama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Ramnath Goika Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, VV Rao Marg, Best Road.

Alternate Routes

- Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (One Way): Strech of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Vinay K Shah Nurg (One Way): Strech of from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

