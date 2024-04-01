Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ News / Mumbai Traffic update: Advisory for commuters as PM Modi to address ‘90th year of RBI’ event in the city today
BackBack

Mumbai Traffic update: Advisory for commuters as PM Modi to address ‘90th year of RBI’ event in the city today

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for PM Modi's visit on 1 April, changing traffic pattern till 2 pm. PM to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI. FM Nirmala Sitharaman also to speak.

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for PM Modi's visit on 1 April, changing traffic pattern till 2 pmPremium
Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for PM Modi's visit on 1 April, changing traffic pattern till 2 pm

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled visit today i.e. on 1 April. According to the advisory, the changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern from 7 am to 2 pm today. PM Modi is set to address will address a ceremony marking “90 years of the Reserve Bank of India." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be address the event.

RBI 90 years ceremony LIVE updates

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting this week: Date, time and what to expect

Shaktikanda Das on 90 years of RBI

In a post on X, the RBI Governor wrote, “RBI enters its 90th year today. It has emerged as an institution which stands for stability, trust and growth. Many congratulations to the entire Team RBI, past and present for making this possible. Let us continue the journey with even greater dedication."

Mumbai Traffic advisory

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a list of places where parking will be restricted till 2 pm today. It stated that roads including Shahid Bhagatsing Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road, Madam Cama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Ramnath Goika Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, VV Rao Marg, Best Road.

Also Read: India's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to hit fresh record high of $642.63 billion: RBI Data

Alternate Routes

- Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One Way): Strech of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (One Way): Strech of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

- Vinay K Shah Nurg (One Way): Strech of from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No 04 shall be open for both way for all types of vehicular traffic.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Apr 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App