Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow in some areas of the city on Thursday due to a scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said.
The Mumbai traffic police posted an advisory on their official Twitter account to alert its citizens.
In a tweet, it wrote, “Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow."
Meanwhile after the post on VVIP visit, commuters complained saying such move during the peak hours cause inconvenience to travel.
A user commented saying, “When you say pre-scheduled when exactly was it scheduled? Could you share the details? You do understand that half the city has already slept? What’s the use of tweeting at midnight? How can we plan other routes at this hour?"
Other said, “What is the vvip traffic everyday on either highways. Causes so much inconvenience to common people. this has to stop, the metro work has already made life hell and every third day there is vip movement. Ridiculous." “What's new in this? It's a daily affair in Mumbai. It seems every Mumbaikar is a VVIP. So there is a daily VVIP movement, resulting into massive traffic jams every day," another user wrote.
Earlier on Wednesday too, a similar advisory was posted by the Mumbai traffic police.
“Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm", the tweet read.
As per the Free Press Journal report, due to the VVIP visit, daytime traffic was sluggish on the western expressway and in some other areas near the Santacruz airport. In the afternoon, there was traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel highway.
