Mumbai traffic updates: Road restrictions in Bandra for Formula 1 show today

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued some advisory regarding road restrictions in Bandra in view of the Formula 1 show run.
According to the traffic police, BJ Road Bandstand, from Chimbai Naka to Mannat bungalow will remain shut for traffic. There will be no parking zone on these roads except for emergency vehicles.
According to a report by Times of India, motorists going from Hill Road towards BJ Road can take a left turn from Pereira Chowky, proceed through Mount Mary Road and go through Kane Road.
Those going from BJ Road towards Hill Road can take a right from Kane Road and go through Mount Mary Road.
The F1 show will start to continue till 11:30 am.
Recently, Indian Kush Maini produced an impressive drive on his Formula 2 debut to finish fourth in the feature race in Bahrain.
The Indians collected 14 points from the weekend.
“It was a nerve-wrecking session. I knew from testing and since I've driven this car that it suits my driving style, and I know that the Campos cars are really good. I knew that if we put everything together, we could be in the mix and that's what made it more stressful," said Maini.
Maini stands fourth in drivers’ championship after round 1. The next race will be held in Saudi Arabia from March 17-19 as a support event to Formula 1.
