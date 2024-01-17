Since the inauguration of Atal Setu in Mumbai, the sea bridge witnessed many vehicles who came on the MTHL just for fun and click selfies. There have been restriction on stopping vehicles midway on the sea bridge. The Mumbai Police also issued a warning on social media of taking strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After this, now, an auto rickshaw was recently seen on the sea bridge violating rules, as two-wheelers and three-wheelers are prohibited on the sea bridge. The picture of the auto rickshaw on the sea bridge was clicked by an X user named Saravanan Radhakrishnan on 15 January. Commenting on his post, many users raised questions on how three-wheeler got entry on the sea bridge. Some also said that this needs to be probed from all angles and a public clarification should be issued by Police & Atal Setu personnel.

One user argued that all should be allowed on the sea-bridge. He said, "I think all should be allowed on this bridge if they're paying toll. Rash drivers are usually rich personalities driving luxury car and that too drinking and driving so they get an entry and such people driving on this bridge are not risk to other motorists as per govt"

Another wrote, “How did it make it till here? There is a toll booth on Chirle and Ulwe side and for the Mumbai side, it starts in SoBo where Autos are just not allowed any way"

Some other user commented, “Abhi toh shuruwat hai... They can't stop 2/3 wheelers on the Eastern Freeway, what they will stop on the MTHL.."

One also said, "Shinde ka hoga"

"Waiting for chai tapri," another user wrote.

Some other commented, “If this is infact Atal Setu, then, for sure, this Autorickshaw wala has good contacts in Police (traffic), Toll / Check Naka etc OR is it Paisa Bolta Hai ......... . This needs to be probed from all angles and a public clarification be issued by Police & Atal Setu personnel."

"Toll guy allowed him? Then it's their fault because from mumbai site auto is not allowed in that area"

“Haha. Already. .. that was quick. Next for the rowdy bikers and then religious processions. After all same standards must apply as other “access controlled". roads"

After this, one user also questioned the BMC and MMRDA if hawkers and vendors will now be allowed on the MTHL. “Dear mybmc, MMRDAOfficial will you allow hawkers and vendors on the MTHL like you allow on vashi ans airoli bridges? They too can make some living out there na.. they will pay you hafta too"

One user joked and said, "This is real life ANIMAL"

Another commented that “soon you will find nariyal Pani wala nira wala or even bhurji pav wala at the beginning and end ramp like every toll naka bridge (MEP) of Mumbai."

According to the Mumbai Police, entry of the following vehicles: Motor Cycle, Moped, 3 Wheeler Tempo, Auto Rickshaw, Tractor, Tractor With unladen trolley, Animal Drawn Vehicles & Slow Moving Vehicle are not be allowed on MTHL.

restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic Police. on the Atal Setu There have been restriction on stopping vehicles midway on the sea bridge, but many motorists were spotted not only parking their vehicles on the bridge but also climbing the railing to take selfies

the world-class sea bridge has attracted a large number of selfie lovers who are coming to MTHL just for fun

