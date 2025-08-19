Mumbai waterlogging: Relentless rain, red alert bring city to knees; schools, colleges shut, local train services hit

There was no respite from heavy rains in Mumbai on 19 August morning as the city came to standstill, with waterlogging reported at several places. It has led to closure of schools, colleges, while local train services got disrupted amid red alert warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) which has predicted gusty winds reaching upto 65 kmph.

The island city saw more rain compared to suburbs between 5 am and 6 am today, according to civic officials. The officials mentioned local train services experienced delays and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were rerouted at certain locations due to waterlogged roads.

The Directorate of Higher Education announced holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The BMC announced holiday for all government and semi-government offices in the city while urging private offices to permit employees to work from home, excluding for those in essential and emergency services.

The BMC said, “All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, August 19, 2025. Private offices/establishments are requested to instruct their employees to work from home. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Additionally, continuous heavy rain is lashing Mumbai.”

Earlier, it shut schools in the wake of heavy downpour. "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, given the possibility of intense downpours, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions," BMC stated.

Waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai: Watch

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in various areas, with Mumbai Central, Parel, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Dadar, Worli, and others recording between 40 mm to 65 mm of rain in just one hour, causing waterlogging in many places. From 8 am. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the island city, eastern, and western suburbs received average rainfall amounts of 128.86 mm, 154.37 mm, and 185.74 mm, respectively, according to a civic official.

Vikhroli witnessed the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm over 21 hours (8:30 am Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, as per IMD data.

Other notable rainfall figures included Santacruz with 185 mm, Juhu 173.5 mm, Byculla 167 mm, and Bandra 157 mm. Meanwhile, Colaba and Mahalaxmi recorded relatively lower rainfall amounts of 79.8 mm and 71.9 mm, respectively.

Mumbai weather: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa issue travel advisories amid heavy rains Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air issued travel advisories, advising passengers to monitor their flight status as it witnesses persistent rain.

IndiGo said, “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause.”

“Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” SpiceJet posted on X.