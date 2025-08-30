Mumbai braces for heavy rain on Sept 2—will city face another deluge?

Mumbai is once again on alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for September 2. After days of intense showers that left several parts of the city waterlogged, the coming spell has triggered fears of another deluge. Commuters, residents and officials are bracing for impact, but the big question remains—will the city see just a downpour or another round of chaos?

Advertisement

Will heavy rainfall hit Maharashtra today? The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, as well as in the ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today.

The forecast also revealed a heavy downpour warning for some districts of South Konkan-Goa and in the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra.

Mumbai weather forecast The city is likely to witness moderate rainfall until Sunday, August 31. However, cloudy skies will persist, ruling out a completely dry spell. Light rain has been predicted for September 1, while a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for September 2.

Advertisement

When Will Mumbai’s Rains Finally Ease? Mumbai’s monsoon usually tapers off by early September, but this year showers have been heavier and more frequent, disrupting daily life. With no immediate relief expected, residents may have to endure a few more wet days before conditions improve.

Yet, the city’s spirit remains unshaken. Office-goers wade through ankle-deep water, vendors work under makeshift tarpaulins, and children splash their way home. For now, Mumbai’s resilience stands strong, even as the question lingers—when will the rain finally relent?

Floods disrupt road connectivity in J-K Meanwhile, floods triggered by heavy rainfall have thrown road connectivity out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch and Doda districts facing the brunt. Major routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), have been damaged, bringing traffic to a halt.

Advertisement