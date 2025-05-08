Mumbai weather forecast: IMD predicts more respite as rain to continue till…

Mumbai will continue to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the India Meteorological Department. The financial capital of India has been issued a 'yellow alert' warning. According to the weather agency's latest forecast, the unseasonal rain due to a 'western disturbance' will continue until tomorrow.

Yellow alerts remain in effect across a wide stretch of Maharashtra through May 10, covering areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ahmednagar, and others. These warnings indicate the potential for thunderstorms, lightning, and localized showers during the late afternoon and evening hours.

On May 8, thunderstorms with rain are likely, with temperatures ranging between 24.0 and 31.0 degrees Celsius. On May 9, the sky will be generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle expected. The maximum temperature on this day may rise slightly to 32.0 degrees Celsius.



From May 10 onwards, the weather is expected to improve, with partly cloudy skies forecast through to 13 May. During this period, the minimum temperature will remain steady at around 25.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to climb gradually, reaching up to 34.0 degrees Celsius by 11 May and remaining there through to 13 May.

What’s Causing the Unseasonal Rain in Mumbai? The unseasonal rainfall in Mumbai is being caused by a strong weather system known as a western disturbance, currently influencing the lower levels of the atmosphere. Initially positioned over central Pakistan, this system has since moved over western Rajasthan and adjoining regions.

According to IMD, this disturbance is expected to impact weather conditions across the Konkan region throughout the week.