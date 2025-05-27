Mumbai weather: House collapses in Walkeshwar as rain triggers landslide; netizens slam BMC: ‘Bolenge AI hai’| Watch

Mumbai weather: A house collapsed at Walkeshwar Road in Mumbai after a landslide triggered by monsoon rains. The incident reportedly occurred near the chief minister's residence on May 26 around 4 pm, prompting the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) authorities to pause operations on the stretch as a safety precaution.

Bus services on Walkeshwar Road were suspended from Chowpatty Bandstand after a protective wall collapsed near the Ruby Building, about 50 feet before the Three Batti bus stop. The impacted bus routes comprised A42, A105, 57, 67, 80, 103, A106, and 108. Commuters were urged to seek alternate transport arrangements while repairs and safety assessments were in progress.

Netizens react Amid widespread chaos, waterlogging and misery, many social media users criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government. One user said, “Woh Bolenge AI hai”. Another termed BMC as “Bin Matlab Corporation”. “but…but…but 4th largest economy”, “Mumbai municipal corporation is the most corrupt in the world” were some other comments made.

“Bus routes A42, A105, 57, 67, 80, 103, A106, 108. The protective wall at Ruby Building has collapsed, 50 feet before the three-light bus shelter on Walkeshwar Marg, due to which the operation of all bus routes on Walkeshwar Marg has been suspended from 16.00 hrs at Chowpatty Bandstand. #walkeshwar," BEST Bust Transport posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Mumbai experienced its highest single-day June rainfall in 107 years on the first day of the monsoon season. The sudden onset of the monsoon wreaked havoc across the city, stranding commuters in waterlogged areas. Flooding also affected the newly inaugurated underground Metro line, adding to the difficulties faced by thousands of daily travellers.

Train services on the suburban railway network faced major delays across the Central, Western, and Harbour lines. On the Central line alone, commuters reported delays ranging from 15 to 25 minutes, caused by waterlogging and signal malfunctions.

