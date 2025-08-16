Mumbai weather, travel update: Monsoon mayhem causes landslide, waterlogging; IMD issues red alert for heavy rains

Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rains on Saturday morning. A red alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Ragaid on August 16 was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Several airlines and Western Railway issued an update for passengers.

The travel advisory issued by the airlines, in a post on X, stated, “Travel Advisory. Plan ahead, #Mumbai travellers! The rain’s made an entrance, and so have a few roadblocks around #Mumbai. If you’re travelling today, give yourself a bit of a buffer on the roads. Please check your flight status via our website or app before leaving home.”

SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

Western Railway also dropped an update at 9:30 AM, informing that all trains are running normally despite IMD's read alert for Mumbai city and suburbs.

Mumbai's Vikhroli that witnessed landslide following heavy rains and recorded 257.5 mm rainfall, the highest in the city in the 24-hour period before 8:30 AM of August 16. In the landslide incident 2 people were reported dead while 2 others were injured. Santacruz occupied the second spot with 244.7mm rain during the same period.

IMD issued a nowcast warning for Maharashtra and Gujarat, predicting wet spells till 11:00 AM.

The weather agency warned against “intense spells of rain” in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Palghar districts amid presence of intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area.

Visuals from Kings Circle, Dadar Railway station, Vashi and several other places show waterlogged roads and streets.

The weather forecast for Mumbai valid till 8:30 AM of August 17 states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated place.” The maximum temperature in the financial capital is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday, August 16.