Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall lashes Maharashtra's capital; Check IMD forecast | WATCH

Mumbai faced heavy rains on August 13, 2025, with predictions of isolated heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra until August 18. The India Meteorological Department also warns of extremely heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh during this period.

IMD Forecast The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra from August 13, 2025, to August 18, 2025.

Addition to rainfall in Maharashtra, the weather forecasting agency in a previous bulletin noted, ““Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 13th; very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir during 13th-15th; Himachal Pradesh during 11th-14th; Uttarakhand on during 10th -12th& 14th -16th ; West Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 15th; East Uttar Pradesh on 13th & 14th August.”

Regional Forecast for Maharashtra The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some areas of South Konkan-Goa districts, isolated spots in North Konkan districts, and in the ghat regions of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada,” RMC added.

240 dead amid rainfall in Himachal Pradesh The death toll in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall has climbed to 240. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 330 roads, 198 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 141 water supply schemes reported disruptions in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

Of the total of 240 people who have died, 125 have died in rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 115 have died in road accidents.

The district-wise reports show that Mandi is the most affected, with 192 roads blocked. Lahaul and Spiti have 139 closures, Kullu has 73, and Kangra has 25. Regarding power disruptions, Kangra leads with 41 DTRs down, followed by Mandi with 34 and Shimla with 10.