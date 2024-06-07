Mumbai weather update: Monsoon in financial capital soon? Here's what experts say, ‘In the next 3-4 days….’
The IMD suggested that southwest monsoon is set to advance over Mumbai, remaining parts of Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern parts of Chhattisgarh on June 9 or June 10.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that southwest monsoon will set in Maharashtra on Thursday, June 6. The first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning brought some respite to the financial capital, Mumbai, from scorching heat.