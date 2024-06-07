The IMD suggested that southwest monsoon is set to advance over Mumbai, remaining parts of Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern parts of Chhattisgarh on June 9 or June 10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that southwest monsoon will set in Maharashtra on Thursday, June 6. The first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning brought some respite to the financial capital, Mumbai, from scorching heat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many parts of the state were reeling under intense heat over the past few days. High temperatures and heatwave conditions in certain regions would wane in the coming days as showers have been forecast due to the onset of southwest monsoon.

An IMD release on June 6 forecast that southwest monsoon is set to advance over Mumbai, remaining parts of Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern parts of Chhattisgarh until June 9 or 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency noted that the monsoon's progress has been nearly normal until now. However, the southwest monsoon is yet to bring wet spells in some areas.

Currently, the northern limit of the monsoon is passing through Ratnagiri and Solapur in Maharashtra, Medak in Telangana, Bhadrachalam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Islampur in West Bengal. The monsoon usually sets in over Mumbai by June 10 or June 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Weather update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states; rains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more The southwest monsoon reportedly advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and west central and northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

What experts say The Meteorological Department in its weather report stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka & coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, some parts of southern Chhattisgarh and southern Odisha, remaining parts of west central & more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days."

“Once the monsoon’s northern limit reaches parts of central India next week, it would have covered half the country. Areas covered by the monsoon are unlikely to record heatwave conditions any further. The quantum of rainfall for June remains normal so far," HT quoted IMD director general M Mohapatra as saying.

Also read: Weather update today: Heatwave alert in UP, MP, Jharkhand; IMD warns of hailstorm in Rajasthan, rainfall in THESE states Climate and meteorology Vice president at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said, “Monsoon progression has been near normal so far. However, rains have reduced over Peninsular India. In the next three to four days, the monsoon will advance to Pune, Mumbai, etc., HT reported. He further mentioned that there is a monsoon surge over the western region and suggested that it cannot be immediately predicted if it will advance on time over northwest India, which is reeling under high temperatures. Also read: Mumbai weather update: Residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city The meteorological agency forecast rain and thunderstorms over northwest India until Friday. It also predicts heatwave conditions in isolated areas across parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh over the next five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!