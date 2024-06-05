Mumbai weather update: Residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city
First pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, bringing relief from heat. Parts like Dadar, Kandivali, Ghatkopar saw 4-26 mm rain. Skymet forecasts timely onset of monsoon for Mumbai.
Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity. Acording to a civic official, neighborhoods such as Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall ranging from 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am. In addition to this, light rain was also observed in certain parts of central and south Mumbai.