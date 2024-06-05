Hello User
Mumbai weather update: Residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city

Mumbai weather update: Residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • First pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, bringing relief from heat. Parts like Dadar, Kandivali, Ghatkopar saw 4-26 mm rain. Skymet forecasts timely onset of monsoon for Mumbai.

Mumbai weather update: First pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai, bringing relief from heat.

Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity. Acording to a civic official, neighborhoods such as Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall ranging from 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am. In addition to this, light rain was also observed in certain parts of central and south Mumbai.

Earlier, Skymet predicted that, “#Monsoon is likely to advance further over the #Konkan region. It is expected to make a timely onset over #Mumbai. The financial capital is likely to have pre-monsoon showers, light to moderate intensity, over the next 3-4 days."

As per PTI report, officials said that road traffic and trains services were running normal in the city.

Typically, the monsoon season in Mumbai begins in the second week of June. However, last month, the city experienced unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds, leading to the collapse of a hoarding in the Ghatkopar area, which resulted in several fatalities.

