Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity. Acording to a civic official, neighborhoods such as Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall ranging from 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am. In addition to this, light rain was also observed in certain parts of central and south Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Skymet predicted that, “#Monsoon is likely to advance further over the #Konkan region. It is expected to make a timely onset over #Mumbai. The financial capital is likely to have pre-monsoon showers, light to moderate intensity, over the next 3-4 days."

As per PTI report, officials said that road traffic and trains services were running normal in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Typically, the monsoon season in Mumbai begins in the second week of June. However, last month, the city experienced unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds, leading to the collapse of a hoarding in the Ghatkopar area, which resulted in several fatalities.

