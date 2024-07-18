Mumbai-based influencer Anvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while making video

Mumbai influencer Anvi Kamdar died after slipping into a gorge near Kumbhe waterfall. Despite being taken to Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated18 Jul 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Mumbai influencer Anvi Kamdar died after slipping into a gorge near Kumbhe waterfall
Mumbai influencer Anvi Kamdar died after slipping into a gorge near Kumbhe waterfall

A 27-year-old Mumbai based influencer, Anvi Kamdar, died after falling into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district while making a video. Police official said that the incident happened on Tuesday i.e. July 16 when Kamdar had gone for a monsoon outing with her seven friends.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today

Kamdar, who tragically died after falling into a gorge, was a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area. She had 257,000 Instagram followers under the username theglocaljournal and created content on travel, luxury finds, cafés, itineraries, tips, and experiences. Her bio mentioned that she was a chartered accountant by profession and a former employee of Deloitte.

Also Read | Mumbai: Stampede-like situation as thousands turn up for AIASL interviews

Speaking on the incident, Mangaon police station official said that Kamdar had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains, as reported by PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai’s first underground metro to chug along from July 24: All about Aqua Line

He mentioned that while recording a video of the scenic surroundings. He further explained that after being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers arrived at the scene and rushed her to the nearby Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment.

Her last reel was posted just two days ago, where she gave suggestions for plans for the long weekend on August 15.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident reported from Dombivli which 30 km from Mumbai, a woman died after falling from the third floor of a building while socialising with her friends. The victim, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, a cleaner at the building, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor and chit-chatting with her colleagues when she lost her balance and fell. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Globe State building in the Vikas Naka area of Dombivli East, Kalyan Sheel Road. Her friend Bunty, who was engaging in playful behaviour with Nagina, narrowly escaped the same fate. Though he also lost his balance, the people around him saved him.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 09:23 AM IST
HomeNewsMumbai-based influencer Anvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while making video

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

146.40
09:24 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-9.05 (-5.82%)

Bharat Electronics

321.80
09:24 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-4.55 (-1.39%)

Tata Steel

165.70
09:24 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.81%)

Tata Power

434.40
09:24 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-2.5 (-0.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

338.85
09:23 AM | 18 JUL 2024
15.8 (4.89%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,640.00
09:23 AM | 18 JUL 2024
69.55 (4.43%)

Torrent Power

1,606.70
09:23 AM | 18 JUL 2024
61.9 (4.01%)

IDBI Bank

91.07
09:23 AM | 18 JUL 2024
3.15 (3.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue