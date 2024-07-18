Mumbai-based influencer Anvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while making video

A 27-year-old Mumbai based influencer, Anvi Kamdar, died after falling into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district while making a video. Police official said that the incident happened on Tuesday i.e. July 16 when Kamdar had gone for a monsoon outing with her seven friends.

Kamdar, who tragically died after falling into a gorge, was a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area. She had 257,000 Instagram followers under the username theglocaljournal and created content on travel, luxury finds, cafés, itineraries, tips, and experiences. Her bio mentioned that she was a chartered accountant by profession and a former employee of Deloitte.

Speaking on the incident, Mangaon police station official said that Kamdar had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains, as reported by PTI.

He mentioned that while recording a video of the scenic surroundings. He further explained that after being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers arrived at the scene and rushed her to the nearby Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment.

Her last reel was posted just two days ago, where she gave suggestions for plans for the long weekend on August 15.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident reported from Dombivli which 30 km from Mumbai, a woman died after falling from the third floor of a building while socialising with her friends. The victim, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, a cleaner at the building, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor and chit-chatting with her colleagues when she lost her balance and fell. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Globe State building in the Vikas Naka area of Dombivli East, Kalyan Sheel Road. Her friend Bunty, who was engaging in playful behaviour with Nagina, narrowly escaped the same fate. Though he also lost his balance, the people around him saved him.