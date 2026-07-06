Mumbai-Pune rail services hit as heavy rains lash Maharashtra; over 100 trains cancelled or diverted

Heavy rainfall and landslides in Maharashtra's ghat section severely disrupted rail services on the Mumbai–Pune route on Monday, forcing Indian Railways to cancel, divert, regulate and short-terminate more than 100 trains, The Indian Express reported.

The disruption follows continuous downpours that triggered landslides between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, affecting one of the country's busiest railway corridors. According to Central Railway, continuous rain triggered landslides between Karjat and Lonavala, forcing authorities to suspend train movement on the affected stretch while debris is cleared and the tracks are inspected. Railway teams have been deployed at the site, and services will resume only after the route is declared safe. These include popular services such as the Indrayani Express and Sinhagad Express.

Apart from cancellations, a number of long-distance trains have been diverted through alternate routes to avoid the affected section. Some trains have also been short-terminated, meaning they will end their journey at stations such as Panvel, Pune or Lonavala instead of reaching Mumbai.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the reasons for the disruption of Mumbai-Pune rail services? ⌵ The disruption is caused by heavy rainfall and landslides in the ghat section of Maharashtra, particularly between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin, affecting train movement on this busy railway route. 2 How many trains have been cancelled or diverted on the Mumbai-Pune route? ⌵ Over 100 trains have been cancelled, diverted, regulated, or short-terminated due to the severe impact of heavy rainfall and landslides in the affected area. 3 Why should passengers check the latest status of their trains before traveling? ⌵ Passengers need to check train statuses because services are likely to remain disrupted until the completion of restoration work, which may vary based on ongoing weather conditions. 4 What should passengers do if their train is cancelled or diverted? ⌵ Passengers should refer to official railway announcements for updates and may need to alter their travel plans according to the latest travel advisories. 5 How are authorities responding to the rail service disruptions caused by the rains? ⌵ Authorities have deployed railway teams to clear debris and inspect tracks, and they are closely monitoring the situation to restore services once it is deemed safe.

Several prominent intercity services between Mumbai and Pune have been cancelled for the day.

Central Railway in a post on X said, “In continuation to the earlier update, the following additional train services have been diverted, short terminated, short originated and rescheduled due to the landslide between Lonavala and Karjat."

Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before heading to the station, as services are likely to remain affected until restoration work is completed. Authorities said further changes to train schedules may be made depending on weather conditions and the progress of repair work.

The rail disruption comes as heavy monsoon showers continue to batter Maharashtra. Mumbai and several neighbouring districts have been witnessing intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport. The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for parts of the state, prompting authorities to urge people to avoid non-essential travel and remain cautious.