Mumbai’s century-old Sion Bridge to be demolished, rebuilt; check traffic advisory here

Mumbai's century-old Sion Bridge is one of the prominent landmarks of the financial capital. The iconic British-era bridge, which is over 112 years old, will be demolished. This development comes in the backdrop of recent bridge collapse incidents in Kerala's Wayanad and Bihar following heavy rains.

Authorities have temporarily shut the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) for traffic movement from August 1, 2024, until July 31, 2026 to facilitate dismantling and reconstruction work of a new modern bridge that would come up there. The Central Railway, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will reconstruct a new, modern bridge in its place.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “The Sion overbridge connecting Sion East & West will be demolished & reconstructed by Central Railway.”

The post further read, “Due to this, vehicular traffic from the Matunga traffic division & Dr. B.A. Road heading westbound via the Sion overbridge towards L.B.S. Road or Sant Rohidas Road. Also traffic from the Kurla traffic division on L.B.S. Road or Sant Rohidas Road heading eastbound via the Sion overbridge towards Dr. B.A. Road, will be diverted. Diversion will be in effect from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, as per the issued traffic management order. Citizens, please note the new traffic arrangements and plan your routes accordingly [sic].”

Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed certain traffic restrictions and diversions for the next three years in view of the closure of the Sion Bridge for reconstruction. Check the traffic advisory here.

Vehicular traffic heading south on Dr B A Road at the Sion junction will be diverted at the Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed to Kumbharwada Junction via Sulochana Shetty road.

Vehicular traffic heading to Kurla & Dharavi shall proceed to K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) road via Kumbharwada Junction and then take the Ashok Mill Naka route to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chowk. The traffic advisory states, "For Western Express & Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction, proceed to Kemkar Chowk via K K Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) road, take a right turn at Kemkar Chowk, head to the T-Junction via Sion-Mahim Link Road, take a left turn at the T-Junction, and continue towards Kalanagar Junction for the desired destination."

