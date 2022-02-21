Mumbai's daily Covid cases fall to double digits in almost 10 months

Mumbai's daily Covid cases fall to double digits in almost 10 months1 min read . 07:20 PM IST
- In the last 24 hours, the city reported 96 fresh cases and 1 death.
- The discharge of 188 people took the recovery count to 1034681.
Mumbai reports less than 100 COVID19 cases for the first time after 17th April 2020. In the last 24 hours, the city reported 96 fresh cases and 1 death. Currently, there are 1415 active COVID cases, while the cumulative total is at 1055657.
The civic body also said that 96 of the new cases of cases detected, or 82%, were asymptomatic, adding that, in the last 24 hours, only 17 patients were hospitalized.
Further, civic data also showed that the caseload doubling time had decreased from 3313 days. The city continued to remain clear of containment zones and sealed buildings.
Only 807 of the 36,317 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are currently occupied.
Civic data revealed that 16,746 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which had taken the overall number of samples examined so far to 1,60,45,437
The discharge of 188 people took the recovery count to 1034681.
As many as 167 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday across Mumbai
